HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Supreme Court seeks Bar Council of India’s reply on plea challenging ‘exorbitant’ enrolment fees for aspiring lawyers

Section 24(1)(e) provides that State Bar Councils should charge ₹600 and ₹150 by Bar Council of India by way of bank draft

April 10, 2023 01:37 pm | Updated 01:37 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
The petition noted that the enrolment fee in Odisha is ₹42,000. Image for representation purpose only.

The petition noted that the enrolment fee in Odisha is ₹42,000. Image for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Supreme Court on April 10 sought a response from the Bar Council of India (BCI) in a petition challenging the “exorbitant and oppressive” fees charged by State Bar Councils for “young and aspiring” lawyers to register with them as legal professionals.

A Bench led by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud issued a formal notice to the BCI in the petition filed by Gaurav Kumar, who said the registration fee charged in States like Odisha, Kerala, Jharkhand, etc, was violative of Article 14 (fundamental right to equality and equal treatment) of the Constitution.

“Financially poor young lawyers find it difficult to pay the enrolment fee which run into thousands of Rupees,” Mr. Kumar submitted.

He said such enrolment fee charged by State Bar Councils were also in violation of Section 24 of the Advocates Act.

Section 24(1)(e) provides that State Bar Councils should charge ₹600 and ₹150 by BCI by way of bank draft. A member of Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe communities needs to pay only ₹100 and ₹25 for enrollment into State Bar Councils and BCI, respectively.

“This is a significant issue... The petitioner says it is ₹42,000 in Odisha whereas ₹21,000 in Kerala... and thus denies aspiring young persons who do not have the resources the opportunity,” the court noted.

Related Topics

judiciary (system of justice)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.