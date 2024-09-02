Supreme Court says it proposes to lay down pan-India guidelines on issue of demolition action

How can anybody's house be demolished only because he is an accused, the Supreme Court observed on Monday (September 2, 2024).

The court also said that it proposes to lay down guidelines on the issue.

"Even if he is a convict, still it can't be done without following the procedure as prescribed by law," a bench of Justices B R. Gavai and K.V. Viswanathan said on pleas against demolition action.

However, the apex court made it clear that it will not protect any unauthorised constructions.

"We propose to lay down certain guidelines on a pan-India basis so that the concern with regard to the issues raised are taken care of," the bench said.

It posted the matter for hearing on September 17.