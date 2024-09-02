GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Supreme Court says it proposes to lay down pan-India guidelines on issue of demolition action

Even if it is a convict, still the action can’t be taken without following the procedure as prescribed by law, the bench said

Updated - September 02, 2024 01:49 pm IST

Published - September 02, 2024 01:48 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
The apex court made it clear that it will not protect any unauthorised constructions. Representational file image

The apex court made it clear that it will not protect any unauthorised constructions. Representational file image | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

How can anybody's house be demolished only because he is an accused, the Supreme Court observed on Monday (September 2, 2024).

The court also said that it proposes to lay down guidelines on the issue.

Also read | Fast-tracked bulldozer justice in Madhya Pradesh

"Even if he is a convict, still it can't be done without following the procedure as prescribed by law," a bench of Justices B R. Gavai and K.V. Viswanathan said on pleas against demolition action.

However, the apex court made it clear that it will not protect any unauthorised constructions.

"We propose to lay down certain guidelines on a pan-India basis so that the concern with regard to the issues raised are taken care of," the bench said.

It posted the matter for hearing on September 17.

Related Topics

judiciary (system of justice) / crime, law and justice

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.