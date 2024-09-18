Supreme Court says govt may argue on law if it chooses not to file a counter to pleas to criminalise marital rape

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud on Wednesday (September 18, 2024) said if the Union government did not want to file a response on petitions seeking the criminalisation of marital rape, it would present oral arguments on the tenets of the law when the case comes up for hearing in the Supreme Court.

The observation followed an oral mentioning made by senior advocate Indira Jaising requesting a Bench headed by Chief Justice Chandrachud to fix a specific date for hearing the case.

The case is listed on the board of the Chief Justice Bench, waiting for its day in court.

On Wednesday, the Chief Justice asked Ms. Jaising and other lawyers appearing for the various petitioners to wait and see how the board progressed in the coming weeks. The court refrained from giving a specific date. Chief Justice Chandrachud is retiring in November. The month of October is speckled with court holidays.

On an earlier occasion, the Centre, represented by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, had said the case posed legal ramifications as well as societal viewpoints.

The petitions were triggered by mutually exclusive decisions from Karnataka and Delhi High Courts, calling for an authoritative pronouncement from the apex court.

The Karnataka High Court had held that a husband was liable to be charged for rape if he had forcible sex with his wife. The Karnataka government had supported the High Court judgment in an affidavit in the apex court subsequently.

Exception two to Section 375 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) decriminalised marital rape. It had provided that non-consensual sexual intercourse by a man with his wife, aged under 18, did not amount to rape. The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which replaced the IPC, retained the same exception. The exception is reflected in Section 63 of the BNS.

“A man is a man; an act is an act; rape is a rape, be it performed by a man the ‘husband’ on the woman ‘wife’,” the Karnataka High Court had observed.

But a Division Bench of the Delhi High Court delivered a split verdict in a separate case on the identical issue in May 2022. Justice Rajiv Shakdher, the lead judge on the Bench, struck down the exception to Section 375 as unconstitutional.

However, Justice C. Hari Shankar, the associate judge on the High Court Bench, took the reverse view. Justice Shankar adopted the traditional stance that changes in the law was the sole terrain of the legislature.

The Justice JS Verma Committee of 2013 had recommended the removal of the exception. It had proposed the law to specify that “marital or other relationship between the perpetrator or victim is not a valid defence against the crimes of rape or sexual violation”.

