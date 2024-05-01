ADVERTISEMENT

Supreme Court reserves verdict on whether private property is community wealth

May 01, 2024 10:49 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - NEW DELHI:

The hearing by a Bench fundamentally centred on the contours of Article 39(b), including whether privately-owned resources could be considered as “material resources of the community”

The Hindu Bureau

A nine-judge Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court reserved judgment on Wednesday on the question whether material resources created by individual human labour would constitute the resources of the community.

ADVERTISEMENT

The hearing by a Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud fundamentally centred on the contours of Article 39(b) of the Constitution, including whether privately-owned resources could be considered as “material resources of the community”.

Attorney General (A-G) R. Venkataramani, appearing for the Union of India, submitted that “all things in the material world which are available and made available by human interaction or engagement constitute the material resources of the community”.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Justice had asked whether resources created by corporations, such as semiconductor chips or mobile phones, were resources of the community.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“So, I build a house using my own income, is it the material resource of the community? I own a car, is it the material resource of the community? Is there no concept of private property,” Chief Justice Chandrachud had queried.

Mr. Venkataramani had responded that “if it goes beyond the boundary of private consumption, there is an element of the community having a call on the resource”.

“Once resources are in the hands of the state, no further questions about ownership and control issues will make sense,” the A-G said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US