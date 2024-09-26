GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Supreme Court reserves verdict on plea against NCLAT order stopping insolvency proceedings against Byju's

A bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud asked the Insolvency Resolution Professional (IRP) to maintain the status quo till the apex court delivers its judgement on the matter

Published - September 26, 2024 01:51 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
A file image of Byju Raveendran

The Supreme Court on Thursday (September 26, 2024) reserved its verdict on a plea of a U.S. firm against the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) order stopping insolvency proceedings against ed-tech firm Byju's.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud asked the Insolvency Resolution Professional (IRP) to maintain the status quo till the apex court delivers its judgement on the matter.

Byju's insolvency proceedings case: Supreme Court to hear plea on September 17

The bench, also comprising Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, considered the plea of U.S. firm Glas Trust Company LLC and asked the IRP not to proceed with the committee of creditor's meeting to deal with Byju's case.

While hearing the matter on Wednesday (September 25, 2024), the top court had questioned the verdict of the insolvency appellate tribunal NCLAT setting aside the insolvency proceedings against Byju's and approving its ₹158.9 crore dues settlement with the BCCI.

Observing that the NCLAT did not apply its mind while closing the insolvency proceedings against the ed-tech major, the bench had hinted that it may send back the dispute for fresh adjudication.

The NCLAT, on August 2, granted relief to the embattled ed-tech firm by setting aside the insolvency proceedings against it after approving its ₹158.9 crore dues settlement with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Byju's auditor BDO resigns after start of bankruptcy proceedings, company says

The verdict had come as a huge relief for Byju's as it had effectively put its founder Byju Raveendran back in control.

However, the relief remained short-lived as the top court, on August 14, termed the NCLAT verdict as "unconscionable" and stayed its operation while issuing notices to Byju's and others on the appeal of the ed-tech firm's U.S.-based creditor Glas Trust Company LLC against the judgment of the insolvency appellate tribunal.

