Supreme Court reserves verdict on PIL alleging rise in child marriages in country

Updated - July 10, 2024 03:53 pm IST

Published - July 10, 2024 03:36 pm IST - New Delhi

Earlier, the Supreme Court had directed the Ministry of Women and Child Development to file a status report detailing steps taken by it to execute the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act

PTI

The Centre claimed there was a significant decrease in child marriages in the country. File

The Supreme Court on July 10 reserved its judgment on a PIL of an NGO which alleged a rise in child marriages in the country and non-implementation of the relevant statute in “letter and spirit”.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra heard submissions from the counsel of the petitioner, ‘Society for Enlightenment and Voluntary Action’, and Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Centre, before reserving the verdict.

The Centre claimed there was a significant decrease in child marriages in the country.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had directed the Ministry of Women and Child Development to file a status report detailing steps taken by it to execute the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act.

