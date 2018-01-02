Supreme Court relief to CRPF aspirants

Eight aspirants to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were denied the benefit of the Other Backward Classes quota merely because the government depended on a private book, ‘Swamy’s Compilation on Reservations and Concessions’, to decide that their castes did not merit reservation. The Supreme Court found that the government had preferred Swamy’s list of Other Backward Classes (OBC) over its own official OBC list, and, even the Resolutions of the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC).

The government’s choice of research, the apex court concluded, led to the denial of fundamental rights to the young men. They had to suffer a prolonged litigation.

“This practice of relying upon private books for the purpose of defeating the rights of citizens is deprecated,” a Bench of Justices S.A. Bobde and L. Nageshwara Rao observed in its judgment.

The apex court declared that the candidates, represented by advocate Dushyant Prashar, had been denied consideration for appointment for not fault of theirs. The court ordered the government to take up their cases for appointment and not deny them an opportunity citing over-age. They should however be fit.

The vacancies were advertised in July 2010. They were nine posts reserved for OBCs. The aspirants, who variously belonged to the Saini, Momin (Ansar), Gujjar and Kahar communities from Uttarakhand, had applied for the posts reserved for OBCs.

To their chagrin, they found that their names were shifted to the general category on the ground that their castes did not find a place in the OBC list for central government services in Uttarakhand.

Perusing the records of the case, the apex court agreed with the High Court's finding and ruled that until the OBC list for Uttarakhand was notified on December 8, 2011, the OBC list for Uttar Pradesh would prevail in Uttarakhand. The court concluded that the aspirants' castes were very much a part of the Uttar Pradesh OBC list.

Besides, the NCBC too had filed an affidavit in the High Court that the OBC list for Uttar Pradesh would prevail in Uttarakhand.

“There cannot be any doubt that the respondents belong to the castes included in the Central List of OBCs for the State of Uttar Pradesh and were entitled to be considered for the posts reserved for OBCs,” the Supreme Court held.