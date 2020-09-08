Supreme Court rejects plea against petrol price hike

NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain a plea by a Kerala-based lawyer challenging the almost “daily” increase in petrol prices even as the cost of crude oil dips.

A three-judge Bench led by Justice Rohinton Nariman stopped advocate Gaurav Agarwal, appearing for petitioner Shaji Kodankandath, while the latter was making his submissions.

“Do you want to argue this case because if you do we will impose heavy costs,” Justice Nariman said.

Mr. Agarwal explained that he did understand that the issue pertained to financial policy of the government but “egregious” hikes in fuel prices also affect the common man, and hence they had moved court.

“If Your Lordship puts it that way I will withdraw the plea,” said Mr. Agarwal and bowed out gracefully.

The petition had primarily sought to “deregulate the prices of petroleum products in real terms and to pass the benefits of the fall in crude oil prices to the public at large.”