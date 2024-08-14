The Supreme Court on Wednesday (August 14, 2024) dismissed a plea challenging a decision of the National Medical Commission (NMC) to not conduct NEET-Super Speciality examination this year.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra termed the NMC’s decision “fairly equitable” and refused to tinker with the exam calendar.

The top court on July 19 had issued a notice to the NMC on the plea filed by 13 doctors including Rahul Balwan.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Super Speciality (NEET-SS) can be taken by doctors having post-graduate degrees like MD, MS and DNB, or an equivalent qualification for admission to super-speciality courses.

