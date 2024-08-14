GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Supreme Court rejects plea against NMC's decision to not hold NEET-SS exam this year

Updated - August 14, 2024 05:33 pm IST

Published - August 14, 2024 05:15 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
The Supreme Court dismissed a plea challenging a decision of the NMC to not conduct NEET-Super Speciality examination this year. File

The Supreme Court dismissed a plea challenging a decision of the NMC to not conduct NEET-Super Speciality examination this year. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Supreme Court on Wednesday (August 14, 2024) dismissed a plea challenging a decision of the National Medical Commission (NMC) to not conduct NEET-Super Speciality examination this year.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra termed the NMC’s decision “fairly equitable” and refused to tinker with the exam calendar.

NEET-UG 2024 case: Supreme Court orders NTA to upload centre-wise results by 12 p.m. on July 20

The top court on July 19 had issued a notice to the NMC on the plea filed by 13 doctors including Rahul Balwan.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Super Speciality (NEET-SS) can be taken by doctors having post-graduate degrees like MD, MS and DNB, or an equivalent qualification for admission to super-speciality courses.

