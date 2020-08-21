National

Supreme Court rejects petition seeking inquiry into conduct of Ranjan Gogoi

Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi. File

Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi. File   | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

The Supreme Court dismissed a plea to set up a commission to inquire into the conduct of former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi as a judge of the apex court, saying he has already demitted office. Justice Gogoi is presently a Rajya Sabha member.

Ranjan Gogoi nominated to House panel on external affairs

“This plea has become infructuous as he has demitted office... Sorry we cannot entertain this,” a three-judge Bench led by Justice Arun Mishra told the petitioner, Arun Ramchandra Hublikar.

Unresolved questions in a sordid episode

The petitioner claimed before the Bench that he had met the Secretary General of the top court for listing of his plea but it was not listed.

Justice Gogoi headed the Bench, which delivered Ayodhya land dispute before he retired as the CJI on November 17, 2019.

