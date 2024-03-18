GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Supreme Court refuses to stay H.P. Assembly Speaker order disqualifying rebel Congress MLAs

March 18, 2024 04:25 pm | Updated 04:25 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
The Supreme Court said that pending adjudication of their plea, rebel H.P. Congress MLAs will not be allowed to vote or participate in the proceedings of the Assembly.

The Supreme Court said that pending adjudication of their plea, rebel H.P. Congress MLAs will not be allowed to vote or participate in the proceedings of the Assembly. | Photo Credit: AP

The Supreme Court on March 18 refused to stay the order of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker disqualifying six Congress rebels, who had cross-voted in the recent Rajya Sabha polls in the State.

A Bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta issued notice to the office of H.P. Assembly speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania and sought its response to the plea in four weeks.

On cross-voting in Rajya Sabha elections | Explained

The Bench said that pending adjudication of their plea, rebel H.P. Congress MLAs will not be allowed to vote or participate in the proceedings of the Assembly.

“On the question of by-election on six vacant seats, we will have to examine whether the elections which have been notified by the ECI are to be stayed during the pendency of plea,” the Bench said.

It posted the matter for listing on May 6 and gave the rebel MLAs a week to file their rejoinder.

The filing of nominations for six vacant Assembly seats starts on May 7.

The six rebels — Sudhir Sharma, Ravi Thakur, Rajinder Rana, Inder Dutt Lakhanpal, Chetanya Sharma and Devinder Kumar Bhutto — were disqualified on February 29, for defying a Congress whip to be present in the House and vote in favour of the Himachal Pradesh government during the cut motion and budget.

Following the disqualification of the rebels, the House’s effective strength has gone down to 62 from 68, while the number of Congress MLAs has shrunk to 34 from 40.

Related Topics

Himachal Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.