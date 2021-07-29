Supreme Court refuses to review its June 22 order on Class 12 exams

Private, compartment students have sought parity with regular CBSE students

The Supreme Court has refused to review its June 22 order agreeing with a CBSE scheme to hold physical exams for private, compartment and patrachar candidates of Class 12.

The students of these three categories had sought parity with the regular CBSE students.

The Board had cancelled the physical exams for regular CBSE Class 12 students in view of the pandemic. It had devised an objective assessment scheme to evaluate their performance. The Supreme Court had given its consent to this scheme.

The private/patrachar/compartment candidates had subsequently approached the court. They wanted the court to direct the CBSE to frame a similar scheme for them.

Instead, the Supreme Court, on June 22, agreed with the CBSE plan to conduct exams for the private, compartment and patrachar candidates some time between August 15 and September 15. The CBSE had made it clear that their results would be declared at the earliest “so that even these students would be in a position to pursue their further education”.

Clause 29 of the “Policy for Tabulation of Marks for Class XII Board Examinations 2021” framed by the CBSE had specified that the examination would be conducted for private, patrachar, second chance compartment candidates, etc, by the Board as and when the conditions become conducive.

In their plea before the court, students had contended that the decision may endanger their lives.

The plea said students would be “forced to appear in this physical-mode-board examination, which would clearly violate their right to life and health as guaranteed by Article 21”.