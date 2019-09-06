Supreme Court refuses to release ₹10 crore deposited by Karti Chidambaram for travelling abroad

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to release for three more months the ₹10 crore deposited by Karti Chidambaram with the apex court’s registry for travelling abroad.

A bench headed by Justice Deepak Gupta said the amount will continue to remain in fixed deposit for another three months.

Karti, who is facing proceedings in cases like Aircel-Maxis and money laundering matters, had deposited ₹10 crore pursuant to the condition imposed by the apex court for travelling abroad.

The apex court had in May too dismissed his plea seeking return of the ₹10 crore.