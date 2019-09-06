National

Supreme Court refuses to release ₹10 crore deposited by Karti Chidambaram for travelling abroad

A bench headed by Justice Deepak Gupta said the amount will continue to remain in fixed deposit for another three months.

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to release for three more months the ₹10 crore deposited by Karti Chidambaram with the apex court’s registry for travelling abroad.

Karti, who is facing proceedings in cases like Aircel-Maxis and money laundering matters, had deposited ₹10 crore pursuant to the condition imposed by the apex court for travelling abroad.

The apex court had in May too dismissed his plea seeking return of the ₹10 crore.

Comments
