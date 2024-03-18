Supreme Court refuses to entertain submissions of ASSOCHAM, CII against disclosure of electoral bonds details March 18, 2024 07:35 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - New Delhi Bench asks ASSOCHAM, FICCI and CII why they have come now after the pronouncement of judgment in the case on February 15 The Hindu Bureau The Supreme Court refused to urgently hear on Monday an intervention by industry associations against a March 15 order seeking an explanation from the State Bank of India on the non-disclosure of the unique alphanumeric numbers of electoral bonds to the Election Commission of India for publication. A five-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud asked senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for ASSOCHAM, FICCI and CII, on why they have come now after the pronouncement of the judgment in the electoral bonds scheme case on February 15. ALSO READ Supreme Court orders ‘complete disclosure’ on electoral bonds from SBI “The whole world knew the matter was being heard by us. You come after the judgment is delivered. You file an application now?” Chief Justice Chandrachud asked Mr. Rohatgi. ADVERTISEMENT Justice B.R. Gavai, on the Bench, also questioned the timing of Mr. Rohatgi’s clients. The senior lawyer clarified that the industry associations had “no problem” with revealing the donors or the recipients under the electoral bonds scheme. ALSO READ EC makes fresh electoral bonds data public; BJP received ₹6,986.5 crore, Future Gaming top donor for DMK

“My problem is with the March 15 order,” he submitted.

The Chief Justice said, in the hearing, that the Bench had no applications filed by the industry associations before it.

Mr. Rohatgi insisted that the application was filed in the morning.

“There is no application on board. The application may not be numbered or registered… We will deal with it in due course. There is no oral mentioning… You appear for big clients… If we allow you to mention orally, what face will I show to a junior advocate who wants to do the same… Now, what is sauce for the goose is sauce for the gander,” Chief Justice Chandrachud addressed the senior advocate.