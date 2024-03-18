Supreme Court refuses to entertain submissions of ASSOCHAM, CII against disclosure of electoral bonds details

The Supreme Court refused to urgently hear on Monday an intervention by industry associations against a March 15 order seeking an explanation from the State Bank of India on the non-disclosure of the unique alphanumeric numbers of electoral bonds to the Election Commission of India for publication.
A five-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud asked senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for ASSOCHAM, FICCI and CII, on why they have come now after the pronouncement of the judgment in the electoral bonds scheme case on February 15.