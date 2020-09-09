National

Supreme Court refuses to entertain pleas seeking deferment or cancellation of NEET exam

Students checking their names before appearing for NEET in 2019. File photo

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to entertain a batch of pleas seeking deferment or cancellation of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) scheduled for September 13.

A Bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan said that authorities will take all necessary steps for conducting the NEET-undergraduate exam amid the COVID-19 pandemic for admission in medical courses.

“Sorry, we are not inclined to entertain,” the bench said.

The apex court had on September 4 dismissed petitions, including the one filed by ministers of six opposition-ruled states, seeking review of its August 17 order which had paved the way for holding NEET and JEE exams.

