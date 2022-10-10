Supreme Court refuses plea to direct govt to declare cow as national animal

The counsel for the petitioner submitted before the court that cow protection is very important. File | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

The Supreme Court on October 10 refused to entertain a plea to direct the government to declare the cow a national animal.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bengal tiger or the Panthera Tigris is recognised as India’s national animal.

“Is it this court’s job to declare the national animal?” a Bench led by Justices S.K. Kaul asked the petitioner.

“Cow protection is very important for the Indian Government… Its urine is used, cow dung is used for agricultural purposes. Cows have to be protected,” the petitioner lawyer argued vehemently.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Why do you file such petitions where we are compelled to impose costs? Which fundamental right is affected? The law to be thrown to the winds because you come to court?” Justice Kaul asked.

But the counsel insisted that “we are getting everything from cows… let the government consider. I am not compelling”.

The court said it would be better for the petitioner to withdraw his plea.

The petition was finally dismissed as withdrawn.