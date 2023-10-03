ADVERTISEMENT

Supreme Court refuses to entertain plea seeking to declare Ram Setu a national heritage monument

October 03, 2023 12:36 pm | Updated 12:44 pm IST - New Delhi

The plea was filed by the Hindu Personal Law Board, through its president Ashok Pandey.

Google Maps image shows Ram Setu also known as Adam’s Bridge.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, refused to entertain a plea seeking a direction to declare the 'Ram Sethu' as a national monument.

'Ram Sethu', also known as Adam's bridge, is a chain of limestone shoals between Pamban Island, off the south-eastern coast of Tamil Nadu, and Mannar Island, off the north-western coast of Sri Lanka.

Also read: The geoheritage value of Ram Setu 

The plea, which was also seeking direction for construction of a wall at the site, came up for hearing before a bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia.

