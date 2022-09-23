Supreme Court refuses to entertain PIL seeking health warnings on liquor bottles

The petitioner said unlike in the case of cigarettes there are hardly any warning labels or pictures showing the danger caused by the consumption of liquor.

Krishnadas Rajagopal NEW DELHI
September 23, 2022 12:54 IST

A view of a government liquor shop in New Delhi. Photo used for representation purpose only. File | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

The Supreme Court on September 23, 2022 refused to entertain a plea to regulate the production, distribution and consumption of liquor in New Delhi.

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India U.U. Lalit said the court did not want to intervene as this issue concerned policy and should be best left to the government.

The petitioner, advocate Ashwini Upadhyay, said unlike in the case of cigarettes there are hardly any warning labels or pictures showing the danger caused by the consumption of liquor.

Mr. Upadhyay even pointed out that the liquor is a greater health risk.

"This is all a matter of policy. There are thoughts and counter-thoughts about all this. There are some who say that drinks taken in small measure is good for health… Unlike this, no one has said that cigarettes taken in small measure is good for health," Chief Justice Lalit addressed Mr. Upadhyay.

The petitioner withdrew his plea.

