Sedition law | Supreme Court refers petitions challenging validity of Section 124A to Constitution Bench

September 12, 2023

The Supreme Court on September 12, referred pleas challenging the validity of Section 124A (sedition law) of the Indian Penal Code to Constitution Bench.

A three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud said a prospective new law to replace IPC will not change the fact that there are numerous pending criminal proceedings under Section 124A.

Section 124A is part of the IPC. Its use had been kept in abeyance following a Supreme Court order in May 2022. The Court had given the government time to re-look the sedition law.

Though the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill does not explicitly have a Section 124A in it, it has Section 150. This proposed provision in the new Bill avoids using the term ‘sedition’, but describes the offence as “endangering sovereignty, unity and integrity of India”.

Even if the new law comes into existence, it is deemed that penal law has only prospective effect and does not apply retrospectively.

In short, existing criminal proceedings under Section 124A would continue despite a new law.

The Court rejected the government’s request to defer the case against Section 124A until the fate of the new Bill, currently before a parliamentary standing committee, is known.

