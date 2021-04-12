National

Supreme Court re-schedules hearing by an hour as 50 staff test COVID-19 positive

Over 50 staff in the Supreme Court have been tested COVID-19 positive, triggering alarm bells in the highest court.

Sources said the judges may, in future, return to functioning from their respective residences. Some of the judges, including Chief Justice of India Sharad A. Bobde, used to sit in the Supreme Court to virtually hear the day’s cases.

On Monday, however, the court is supposed to tighten social distancing protocols. The judges are expected to discuss the road ahead. The coming days are crucial for the court. It is a time of transition at the very top. Chief Justice Bobde is retiring on April 23 and Chief Justice of India-designate Justice N.V. Ramana is taking over on April 24.

Presently, a second circular issued on an urgent basis by the court said the physical mentioning of cases have been suspended for the time being considering that most of the cases are in Registry.

Monday's hearings have been re-scheduled by an hour to sanitise the courtrooms.

A short circular was issued stating that hearings scheduled for 10.30 a.m have been postponed to 11.30 a.m. and those at 11 a.m. have been pushed to noon.

Related Articles
