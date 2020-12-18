Supreme Court raps govt. on rising cost of COVID care

Calls for rotation of ‘exhausted’ front line workers

The Supreme Court on Friday said it is the government’s duty to ensure affordable medical treatment for COVID-19 patients. It said medical care during the pandemic has become so costly that ordinary people cannot afford it at all.

The court also said a successful “World War” on the virus depends on “government-public partnership”. For this, the government should be transparent about the facts and figures regarding COVID-19 infection spread.

“Otherwise, the people will be misled and they will be under the impression that everything is alright and they will become negligent,” the court noted.

A three-judge Bench led by Justice Ashok Bhushan addressed the issue of the deteriorating health of fatigued doctors, nurses and medical workers.

The court said front line medical staffers are already exhausted, both mentally and physically, with the past eight months of relentless work. It said the government needs to work out a mechanism to give them “intermittent rest”.

Curfew option

The court said States should consider a curfew on weekends/nights.

“In a micro containment zone or in an area where the number of cases are on the higher side, to cut the chain, they should be sealed. There should be complete lockdown so far as such areas are concerned. Such containment areas need to be sealed for a few days except for essential services,” the court said in a series of directions.

However, the court said any decision to impose curfew and/or lockdown must be announced long in advance so that the people may know and make provisions for their livelihood, like ration, etc.

In a 17-page order, the court said right to health is a fundamental right guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution.

“Right to health includes affordable treatment. For whatever reasons, the treatment has become costlier and costlier and it is not affordable to the common people at all… Even if one survives from COVID-19, many times financially and economically he is finished,” the court admonished the government and the private health sector.

The Bench said the State and local authorities should either make more provisions for affordable treatment in their hospitals or there shall be cap on the fees charged by the private hospitals in exercise of the powers under the Disaster Management Act.

“Corporate or private hospitals should strictly comply with directions issued under the Disaster Management Act to keep 50% or any other percentage of free beds. There should be constant vigilance and supervision. There shall be free helpline numbers to redress the grievances of common man, when there is noncompliance of the directions by the private hospitals/corporate hospitals,” the court ordered.

It called for the deployment of more personnel at public places like food courts, eateries, markets, bus and railway stations, street vendors, etc.

It said local authorities should, as far as possible, decline permission for celebrations/gatherings even during the day. In case of exceptions, authorities should devise a way to check and monitor the number of attendees.

The court also issued a series of directions on fire safety in COVID-hospitals, including steps to be taken by the States to constitute committees to conduct monthly fire audits and the appointment of nodal officers in these institutions.