Supreme Court questions Jammu and Kashmir authorities on plea to publish review panel orders on Internet shutdowns

The Supreme Court on Tuesday questioned the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir about the non-publication of review committee orders regarding Internet shutdowns in the region.

“Review committee’s orders are meant to be published,” a Bench of Justices B.R. Gavai and Sanjay Karol addressed Additional Solicitor General K.M. Nataraj, who appeared for the Union Territory.

The court’s remarks came in a petition filed by the Foundation for Media Professionals, which claimed that the authorities were not complying with a Supreme Court direction in the January 2020 Anuradha Bhasin judgment to publish the orders for suspension of telecom services, including the Internet.

“The State/competent authorities are directed to publish all orders in force and any future orders undethe r Section 144 CrPC and for suspension of telecom services, including internet, to enable the affected persons to challenge it before the High Court or appropriate forum,” the apex court had ordered in January 2020 judgment.

Justice Karol told Mr. Nataraj that the authorities ought to follow the directions in the judgment.

Mr. Nataraj said the deliberations of the review committee need not be made public. He assured the court that he would seek instructions on the issue in time for the next hearing, posted after two weeks.

The apex court had in 2020 appointed a special committee led by the Union Home Secretary to review the restrictions in J&K with an eye to “reasonably and defensibly” balance national security concerns and the rights of the citizens. The other members of the committee were the Secretary, Department of Communications, Union Ministry of Communications, and the Chief Secretary, Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

