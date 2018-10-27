Supreme Court puts CVC, Verma on a tight leash

more-in

The Supreme Court’s 14-day time limit for an investigation into the allegations against CBI Director Alok Verma and the appointment of a former Supreme Court judge to oversee it have put him and the Central Vigilance Commission on a tight leash.

The order serves two purposes. One, it addresses the CVC’s grouse that Mr. Verma was obstructing its investigation and refusing to cooperate. The appointment of Justice A.K. Patnaik serves as an assurance against delay. The order ensures that Mr. Verma is given a fair opportunity. But the court found it unnecessary to stay the inquiry. It further was careful to add that the appointment of Justice Patnaik in a supervisory capacity should not be “understood to be casting any reflection on any authority of the Government of India”.

Two, the court did not stay the CVC order of October 23, divesting Mr. Verma of the functions and duties of CBI Director. To Mr. Verma’s submissions on Friday that his exile without the previous consent of the Prime Minister’s panel amounts to a “breach”, the court clarified it would examine the aspect but the cloud over Mr. Verma should have to clear first.

The inquiry by the CVC is based on an August 24 letter it received from the Cabinet Secretary.

‘Serious allegations’

The October 23 order of the CVC divesting Mr. Verma of his functions and duties as CBI Director begins with a mention of the letter.

The order said the allegations against Mr. Verma are “serious in nature having prima facie vigilance angle”.

The CVC order specifically mentions three — payment of a ₹2-crore bribe by Sana Satish Babu to the CBI Director to avoid further interrogation in the Moin Qureshi case, “undue interference and efforts” by him to exclude a main suspect in an IRCTC case, issuing of instructions against searching the premises of RJD leader Lalu Prasad and later changing his mind after learning of a court order.

The CVC order concluded that Mr. Verma did not furnish documents despite repeated notices.

Asthana’s case

CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana moved the Supreme Court on Friday against the Centre’s decision to divest him of duties.

Claiming that he was a “whistle-blower” in the CBI ranks, Mr. Asthana sought the removal of the agency’s Director Alok Verma. Mr. Asthana, in his petition, said he had approached the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) on August 24 with the corruption complaint against the CBI Director. He accused the Centre of favouring Mr. Verma.