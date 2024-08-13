ADVERTISEMENT

Supreme Court pushes government for special daily news bulletin for hearing and speech impaired persons

Published - August 13, 2024 05:31 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The court’s push for equal rights for persons with disabilities follows a judgment in July which had condemned their stereotyping in visual media and films

The Hindu Bureau

The Supreme Court asked Additional Solicitor General of India Aishwarya Bhati to take instructions from public broadcaster Prasar Bharati on having a special news bulletin at least once a day exclusively for hearing and speech impaired persons. File | Photo Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked Additional Solicitor General of India Aishwarya Bhati to take instructions from public broadcaster Prasar Bharati on having a special news bulletin at least once a day exclusively for hearing and speech impaired persons.

“Do come with a positive response on this,” Justice B.R. Gavai addressed the top law officer.

Justice K.V. Viswanathan on the Bench remarked that the government need not wait to hear from the apex court to get the initiative rolling.

“You do not need to wait, you can implement this tomorrow,” Justice Viswanathan told Ms. Bhati.

The law officer promised to consult the public broadcaster and sort out the issue. She referred in passing to how the latest Broadcasting Bill had been pulled back for the time being.

Stereotyping differently-abled persons in films, visual media perpetuate discrimination, says Supreme Court

The order followed a petition filed by NGO Sanket Foundation.

The court’s push for equal rights for persons with disabilities follows a judgment in July which had condemned their stereotyping in visual media and films. The court had said that portrayals mocking or exaggerating disability perpetuated discrimination.

The judgment had also denounced the use of terms like ‘cripple’, ‘spastic’, etc., which stigmatise persons with disabilities.

The court had held that the legal framework should stress on the prevention of stigmatisation and discrimination, recognising their profound impact on the dignity and identity of persons with disabilities.

