Supreme Court protects jobs of government employees whose castes, tribes were de-scheduled

The Supreme Court on Thursday (August 29, 2024) protected the jobs of government and bank staffers who got employment on Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe certificates, but whose castes and tribes were later de-scheduled.

The judgment by a Bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Sandeep Mehta concerned employees of Canara Bank, Oriental Insurance Co. Ltd., and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. who had secured jobs between 1978 and 1987 based on caste certificates issued by Karnataka.

These certificates were invalidated after the Supreme Court’s 2001 ruling in State of Maharashtra v. Milind that only Parliament can modify Scheduled Caste/Tribe lists under Articles 341 and 342 of the Constitution.

The key issue raised by the petitioners, represented by advocates K.V. Dhananjay and A. Velan, was whether employees who joined services based on SC/ST certificates issued by the Karnataka government could retain their positions after the caste/tribe was de-scheduled.

The petitioners also asked the court to examine the validity and applicability of Karnataka government circulars of March 11, 2002 and March 29, 2003 protecting these employees. The effect of the Ministry of Finance’s communication of August 17, 2005 endorsing the Karnataka government’s approach also came under judicial scrutiny in the case.

Justice Mehta, who authored the verdict, held that the jobs of the employees must be protected as they had obtained the certificates without misrepresentation and following due process under then-prevailing State circulars.

The court highlighted the need to balance the strict legal position on caste classifications with principles of equity for employees who acted in good faith based on government-issued documents.

It upheld Karnataka government circulars from 2002 and 2003 that aimed to protect such employees while reclassifying them as general category candidates for future purposes.

The court, however, clarified that the employees would not be entitled to any future SC/ST category benefits.