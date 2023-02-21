ADVERTISEMENT

Supreme Court proceedings to be transcribed live on experimental basis

February 21, 2023 01:50 pm | Updated 01:50 pm IST - New Delhi

The Constitution Bench proceedings will be transcribed live using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Natural Language Processing technology from Tuesday and given to lawyers for vetting prior to uploading on the SC website

PTI

Supreme Court of India. File | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

In a first, the Supreme Court started using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Natural Language Processing technology for live transcription of its hearings on an experimental basis from Tuesday.

The live transcription has been launched in the court room of Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud.

The Constitution Bench proceedings will be transcribed from Tuesday and given to lawyers for vetting prior to uploading on the Supreme Court website.

This will be on an experimental basis for a day or two to iron out creases in transcription before becoming a norm, the CJI said.

“Do you see the screen? We're just trying to explore the possibilities of live transcript. Then we will have a permanent record of arguments. Law colleges can analyse,” the bench headed by the CJI said as the Constitution Bench hearing commenced.

The CJI headed Constitution Bench is hearing the case related to the 2022 power struggle in Maharashtra.

