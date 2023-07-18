Supreme Court posts SNC-Lavalin case for hearing on September 12

July 18, 2023 12:00 pm | Updated 12:00 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court on July 18 listed the appeals in the SNC-Lavalin corruption case against the discharge of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for hearing on September 12.

A Bench of Justices Surya Kant and Dipankar Datta listed the case in September as Justice Kant is part of a Constitution Bench scheduled to begin hearing the challenge against the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir from August 2.

The adjournment on Tuesday was sought as Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju, appearing for the CBI, was engaged in another court.

The separate appeals, filed by the CBI and some of the accused who were not discharged in the Lavalin case, had seen repeated adjournments since January 2018.

When the case came up previously in April, Justice C.T. Ravikumar had recused himself.

In an earlier hearing, the apex court had cautioned the CBI that it would need to bolster its appeal against Mr. Vijayan with “very strong arguments” as two courts — trial court and the Kerala High Court — had already discharged him of any wrong-doing.

Mr. Vijayan was discharged as an accused by both the Special Court, CBI, in Thiruvananthapuram, and the Kerala High Court.

The CBI had, in its appeal, contended that Mr. Vijayan ought to face trial.

The corruption case concerns the loss of ₹86.25 crore in the Kerala State Electricity Board’s (KSEB) contract with Lavalin for the renovation and modernisation of Pallivasai, Sengulam and Panniar hydroelectric projects in Idukki district of Kerala. Mr. Vijayan was the State’s Power Minister then.

The premier investigation agency said Mr. Vijayan had travelled to Canada as a “guest” of Lavalin in 1997. It was there, in Canada, he had made the “crucial” decision to promote Lavalin, who was a mere consultancy firm retained on fixed-rate basis, from consultants to suppliers.

The CBI had argued that the decision of the Kerala High Court to discharge the Chief Minister was “not correct”.

The high court had also upheld the discharge of Mr. Vijayan and two former KSEB senior officers — K. Mohanachandran and A. Francis.

However, three other accused — M. Kasthuriranga Iyer, G. Rajasekharan Nair and R. Sivadasan — were asked to stand trial. Mr. Nair was then Member (Accounts) of the KSEB and Mr. Iyer was Chief Engineer (Generation) in the Board. They had appealed to the Supreme Court for parity of treatment.