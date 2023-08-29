HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Supreme Court posts Arvind Kejriwal plea for discharge in case after a month

A case was filed against Delhi Chief Minister for allegedly making objectionable remarks against BJP and Congress in Uttar Pradesh during the 2014 Lok Sabha poll campaign

August 29, 2023 11:26 pm | Updated 11:27 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Supreme Court on August 29 scheduled after a month the hearing of a petition filed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal seeking discharge in a case against him for allegedly making objectionable remarks against the BJP and the Congress in Uttar Pradesh during the 2014 Lok Sabha poll campaign.

A Bench led by Justice M.M. Sundresh observed that Mr. Kejriwal’s counsel had sought an adjournment to file a rejoinder in the case.

The Delhi Chief Minister moved the apex court after the Allahabad High Court had refused to discharge him in the case pending before a trial court in Sultanpur. Mr. Kejriwal has been accused under Section 125 of the Representation of the People Act for violating the model code of conduct. The apex court had earlier granted an interim stay of the trial proceedings.

‘No proper enquiry’

In his plea, Mr. Kejriwal said the Uttar Pradesh police had not conducted a proper enquiry before registering an FIR as soon as the complaint was filed. He said there was no proof or evidence to support the complaint.

Mr. Kejriwal argued that his alleged utterances could by no stretch of imagination promote enmity or hatred among different classes of people.

Related Topics

judiciary (system of justice)

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.