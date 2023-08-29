Supreme Court posts Arvind Kejriwal plea for discharge in case after a month

August 29, 2023 11:26 pm | Updated 11:27 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court on August 29 scheduled after a month the hearing of a petition filed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal seeking discharge in a case against him for allegedly making objectionable remarks against the BJP and the Congress in Uttar Pradesh during the 2014 Lok Sabha poll campaign.

A Bench led by Justice M.M. Sundresh observed that Mr. Kejriwal’s counsel had sought an adjournment to file a rejoinder in the case.

The Delhi Chief Minister moved the apex court after the Allahabad High Court had refused to discharge him in the case pending before a trial court in Sultanpur. Mr. Kejriwal has been accused under Section 125 of the Representation of the People Act for violating the model code of conduct. The apex court had earlier granted an interim stay of the trial proceedings.

‘No proper enquiry’

In his plea, Mr. Kejriwal said the Uttar Pradesh police had not conducted a proper enquiry before registering an FIR as soon as the complaint was filed. He said there was no proof or evidence to support the complaint.

Mr. Kejriwal argued that his alleged utterances could by no stretch of imagination promote enmity or hatred among different classes of people.