Supreme Court poser to State governments on encroachments

The Supreme Court on November 13 wondered whether State governments should bear the liability for rehabilitating residents of slums who encroached railway lands due to the oversight of local authorities.

“If a local authority has allowed encroachment to take place, how can State be responsible for rehabilitation,” a Bench led by Justice A.M. Khanwilkar asked.

The question came during a hearing on the rehabilitation of inhabitants of a slum situated on the railway land at Surat in Gujarat.

The point of discussion was whether the Gujarat Government or the Surat Municipality was responsible for the rehabilitation of the residents of the slum.

The apex court had ordered status quo in August on the demolition of about 10,000 jhuggies in Gujarat.