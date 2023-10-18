ADVERTISEMENT

SC refuses to entertain PIL seeking rights for Hindus, others to manage their religious places like Muslims

October 18, 2023 04:52 pm | Updated 04:52 pm IST - New Delhi

The top court was hearing a plea filed by advocate Ashwini Upadhyay.

PTI

A view of Supreme Court of India, in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to entertain a PIL seeking for Hindus, Jains, Buddhists and Sikhs the right to establish, manage and maintain their religious places like Muslims, Parsis and Christians, dubbing the petition a "publicity-oriented litigation".

A bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud said the matter fell within the legislature's domain and the court will not like to enter it.

"Mr. Upadhyay, file a proper petition. What are these prayers? Can these reliefs be granted? Withdraw this petition and file a petition with prayers which can be granted. File a petition which has some substance. This is all publicity-oriented litigation. This petition is not maintainable," the court said.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by advocate Ashwini Upadhyay which also sought a uniform code for religious and charitable endowments and referred to the control of government authorities over Hindu temples across the country, unlike people of certain religious faiths who are allowed to manage their own institutions.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The plea filed through advocate Ashwani Kumar Dubey submitted that the right to manage institutions conferred under Article 26 is a natural right for all communities.

But Hindus, Jains, Buddhists and Sikhs have been denied this privilege, said the petition, adding approximately four lakh of around nine lakh Hindu temples across the country are under government control.

Besides Mr. Upadhyay's plea, the apex court also refused to entertain Hindu seer Swami Jeetendranand Saraswatee's petition seeking similar directions.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US