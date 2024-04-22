Supreme Court allows minor rape survivor to undergo medical termination of 30-week pregnancy

April 22, 2024 11:08 am | Updated 11:23 am IST

The Supreme Court on April 22 ordered the medical termination of pregnancy of a 14-year-old rape survivor from Maharashtra. The pregnancy is almost in its 30th week. The State government has agreed to take care of all the expenses and medical needs.

The Supreme Court’s order came after the recommendation of a medical team which said the continuation of the pregnancy would affect the physical and emotional well-being of the minor. The doctors had recommended that a “certain degree of risk” was attached to the medical termination of the pregnancy, but the threat to her life was not higher than delivery at full term.

Exercising its powers under Article 142 of the Constitution which empowers it to pass any order necessary for doing complete justice in any case, a bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud directed the dean of the Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College and General Hospital (LTMGH) at Sion in Mumbai to set up a team of doctors immediately for terminating the pregnancy.

It also set aside the Bombay High Court order declining the plea, filed by the father of the minor, seeking medical termination of her pregnancy.

The court held that the urgency of the situation and the welfare of the minor necessitated the medical termination of pregnancy.

Under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act, the upper limit for termination of pregnancy is 24 weeks for married women as well as for those in special categories, including rape survivors, and other vulnerable women, such as the differently-abled and minors.

(With inputs from PTI)

