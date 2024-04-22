Supreme Court allows termination of nearly 30-week pregnancy for minor rape survivor from Maharashtra

April 22, 2024 11:08 am | Updated 11:15 am IST

The Supreme Court on April 22 ordered the medical termination of pregnancy of a 14-year-old rape survivor from Maharashtra. The pregnancy is almost in its 30th week. The State government has agreed to take care of all the expenses and medical needs.

The Supreme Court’s order came after the recommendation of a medical team which said the continuation of the pregnancy would affect the physical and emotional well-being of the minor. The doctors had recommended that a “certain degree of risk” was attached to the medical termination of the pregnancy, but the threat to her life was not higher than delivery at full term.

The court held that the urgency of the situation and the welfare of the minor necessitated the medical termination of pregnancy.

Under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act, the upper limit for termination of pregnancy is 24 weeks for married women as well as for those in special categories, including rape survivors, and other vulnerable women, such as the differently-abled and minors.