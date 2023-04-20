ADVERTISEMENT

Supreme Court orders immediate release of two Uttar Pradesh IAS officers from judicial custody

April 20, 2023 12:16 pm | Updated 12:16 pm IST - NEW DELHI

A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D. Y. Chandrachud, on an urgent mentioning by the Uttar Pradesh government, immediately stayed the Allahabad High Court order to initiate contempt action against the senior civil servants.

The Hindu Bureau

A view of the Supreme Court of India. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Supreme Court on April 20 directed the forthwith release of two senior IAS officers with the Uttar Pradesh administration, Shahid Manzar Abbas Rizvi and Sarayu Prasad Mishra, from judicial custody in a contempt of court case.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D. Y. Chandrachud, on an urgent mentioning by the Uttar Pradesh government, immediately stayed the Allahabad High Court order to initiate contempt action against the senior civil servants.

Mr. Rizvi is the State’s Principal Secretary (Finance) and Mr. Mishra is the Special Secretary (Finance).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Murder of law and order: On the Atiq Ahmed case in Uttar Pradesh

The court is likely to list the case on April 21. Meanwhile, it directed its registry to communicate the order to the Allahabad High Court and the authorities concerned without any delay. Additional Solicitor General K. M. Nataraj appeared for the State.

The apex court’s intervention has effectively stalled further proceedings against the officers in the Allahabad High Court.

The High Court had zeroed in on the two officers for non-compliance of its April 4 order concerning the improvement of facilities for retired High Court judges.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US