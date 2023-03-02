ADVERTISEMENT

Supreme Court order on Hindenburg issue: Gautam Adani says truth will prevail

March 02, 2023 01:43 pm | Updated 02:28 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Embattled tycoon Gautam Adani on March 2 welcomed the Supreme Court order of a time-bound probe into allegations levelled by Hindenburg Research against his group, saying this will bring finality and truth will prevail.

Shortly after a Bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud passed the order, Mr. Adani tweeted, “The Adani Group welcomes the order of the Hon’ble Supreme Court. It will bring finality in a time bound manner. Truth will prevail.”

The Supreme Court on March 2 asked markets regulator SEBI to complete an investigation into U.S. short-seller Hindenburg’s allegations against Adani Group within two months.

It also ordered constituting an expert committee to review regulatory mechanism in view of the rout in share prices of Adani firms triggered by the Hindenburg allegations.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
Watch | What is the Adani-Hindenburg saga all about?

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

company information

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US