ADVERTISEMENT

Supreme Court opens IIT door for student who could not pay fees on time

Updated - September 30, 2024 11:46 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Atul Kumar missed admission to IIT Dhanbad as he could not pay ₹17,500 on time before the portal closed. The SC noted that Mr. Kumar had struggled against the odds to achieve his dream to study at an IIT and exercised its extraordinary power under Article 142 to give him admission.

Krishnadas Rajagopal
Krishnadas Rajagopal

Atul Kumar, who had lost his seat in IIT Dhanbad after missing the deadline to deposit a fee, speaks to the media after the Supreme Court asked the institute to admit him to the BTech course, in New Delhi, on September 30, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Supreme Court on Monday came to the rescue of a student, the son of a daily wager and a member of a Scheduled Caste community, who missed admission to the Indian Institute of Technology (Dhanbad) due to his inability to pay ₹17,500 as fees on time before the admission portal closed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He is a brilliant student. No child seeking education should go back disappointed from the Supreme Court,” Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, heading a three-judge Bench, said.

The court exercised its extraordinary power under Article 142 of the Constitution to open the doors of IIT Dhanbad to Atul Kumar, who was present in the courtroom.

ADVERTISEMENT

Supreme Court assures help to poor Dalit youth who lost IIT seat for not depositing fees

Mr. Kumar had secured a rank of 1,455 for the JEE (Advanced) 2024 exam in his category. He had been allotted a seat at IIT Dhanbad for the four-year Bachelor of Technology course in the Electrical Engineering. It was his second and final shot at securing admission.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The court noted that Mr. Kumar had struggled against the odds of his life to achieve his dream to study at an IIT. The family income was below the poverty line. He had studied in a higher secondary school at Khatauli, Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh. Mr. Kumar’s two brothers are studying at IIT Kharagpur and NIT Hamirpur.

On June 24, he had logged in to the admission portal after his parents somehow managed to collect ₹17,500. However, the portal closed by the time he could complete filling in his details. After his attempts to communicate his quandary with the exam authority IIT Madras, Mr. Kumar approached the Madras High Court through legal aid. The High Court advised him to appeal to the Supreme Court for relief.

“Affirmatively, he is a talented student who belongs to a marginalised community and who has done everything to secure admission. Our power to do substantive justice under Article 142 is precisely for situations like this,” the Chief Justice noted. “All the best,” he wished Mr. Kumar at the end of the hearing.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US