Marital rape case LIVE updates: Supreme Court to resume hearing pleas against laws granting immunity to husbands

In the previous hearing, the petitioners contended that sexual choices and consent are essential attributes of autonomy

Updated - October 23, 2024 09:52 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
A general view of Supreme Court.

A general view of Supreme Court. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Supreme Court will continue hearing a batch of petitions on Wednesday challenging the constitutional validity of Exception 2 to Section 375 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 (IPC). The challenge also extends, by implication, to Exception 2 of Section 63 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, which supersedes the former provision. These provisions grant legal immunity to Indian husbands by stipulating that “sexual intercourse or acts by a man with his wife, provided she is not under 18 years of age, do not constitute rape”. 

During the previous hearing, a Bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud questioned the logic behind a penal law which considers wrongful confinement, criminal intimidation, and assault of a wife by her husband as offences but not the act of forced sex which follows after the woman relents under pressure. 

However, a recent affidavit filed by the Centre said the punishment of non-consensual sexual acts in a wedlock and categorising it as rape would impact conjugal relationships and lead to “serious disturbances” in the institution of marriage. 

Opposing such contention, senior advocate Karuna Nundy, who represented the All India Democratic Women’s Association and opened the case for the petitioners, said, “Protecting a married woman from rape would not destroy the institution of marriage. Marriage is personal and not institutional… Sexual choices and consent are essential attributes of autonomy”. 

Read live updates here:
  • October 23, 2024 09:48
    Supreme Court questions logic behind exception to marital rape in penal law

    The Supreme Court on Thursday (October 17, 2024) questioned the logic behind a penal law which considers wrongful confinement, criminal intimidation and assault of a wife by her husband as offences but not the act of forced sex which follows after the woman relents under pressure.

    “The husband demands sexual intercourse. Wife resists. She is wrongfully confined. She is threatened and criminally intimidated. The wife finally succumbs [to pressure]. So all the preliminary acts make offences under the law, but the act of forced sexual intercourse alone is not a crime?” Justice J.B. Pardiwala asked.

  • October 23, 2024 09:47
    Marital rape: What are the legal issues in consideration before the Supreme Court?

    The petitioners have argued that the exception is unconstitutional since it violates a host of fundamental rights. Foremost among them is Article 14 which guarantees the equal protection of laws to all persons. The MRS creates two distinct classes of victims of non-consensual sex by denying married women the protection of laws that are extended to unmarried women. This, according to the petitioners, also offends the principle of “substantive equality” by failing to address systemic barriers to ensure that all women regardless of their marital status receive equal protection against sexual violence. It was also argued that in specifically disadvantaging married women, the MRS violates their right to non-discrimination under Article 15(1).

Published - October 22, 2024 12:22 pm IST

