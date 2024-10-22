GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Marital rape case LIVE updates: Supreme Court to hear pleas on criminalisation of marital rape

In the hearing on October 17, Senior advocate Karuna Nandy, appearing for AIDWA argued that a rapist remains a rapist, and marriage with his victim does not absolve him of the crime.

Updated - October 22, 2024 12:33 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Supreme Court of India

Supreme Court of India | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

The Supreme Court on Tuesday (October 22, 2024) will continue hearing pleas related to the question whether a man should continue to enjoy legal protection for forcing his wife, who is not a minor, to have sex with him.

Explained | Marital rape: What are the legal issues in consideration before the Supreme Court?

Also Read | Unpacking the Centre’s affidavit on marital rape

The discourse surrounding the Marital Rape Exception (MRE) involves several critical questions of law — does marriage endow husbands with the right to expect sexual relations, and does it entail implied consent for sex by the wife? Can this presumption of consent be rescinded in instances of sexual abuse within the marital bond? 

  • October 22, 2024 12:23
    Marital rape: What are the legal issues in consideration before the Supreme Court?

    Marital rape: What are the legal issues in consideration before the Supreme Court?

    As the Supreme Court begins hearing petitions seeking the criminalisation of marital rape, The Hindu decodes the legal contentions before it

Published - October 22, 2024 12:22 pm IST

