The Supreme Court on Tuesday (October 22, 2024) will continue hearing pleas related to the question whether a man should continue to enjoy legal protection for forcing his wife, who is not a minor, to have sex with him.

In the hearing on October 17, Senior advocate Karuna Nandy, appearing for AIDWA argued that a rapist remains a rapist, and marriage with his victim does not absolve him of the crime.

The discourse surrounding the Marital Rape Exception (MRE) involves several critical questions of law — does marriage endow husbands with the right to expect sexual relations, and does it entail implied consent for sex by the wife? Can this presumption of consent be rescinded in instances of sexual abuse within the marital bond?