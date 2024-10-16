The Supreme Court on Thursday (October 17, 2024) began hearing pleas related to the question whether a man should continue to enjoy legal protection for forcing his wife, who is not a minor, to have sex with him.

A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra on Wednesday (October 16, 2024) said it would commence the hearing on the pleas on Thursday.

Earlier on September 18, Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud said if the Union government did not want to file a response to the petitions seeking the criminalisation of marital rape then it would have to present oral arguments on the tenets of the law when the case comes up for hearing in the apex court.

Subsequently, the Centre filed an affidavit in the top court defending the marital rape exception. It argued that the criminalisation of marital rape would impact conjugal relationships and lead to “serious disturbances” in the institution of marriage.