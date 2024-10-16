GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Live

Marital rape hearing LIVE: Supreme Court hears petitions against laws granting immunity to husbands

A headed by Chief Justice D.Y.Chandrachud is hearing petitions seeking the criminalisation of marital rape

Updated - October 17, 2024 01:38 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Supreme Court

Supreme Court | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Supreme Court on Thursday (October 17, 2024) began hearing pleas related to the question whether a man should continue to enjoy legal protection for forcing his wife, who is not a minor, to have sex with him.

A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra on Wednesday (October 16, 2024) said it would commence the hearing on the pleas on Thursday.

Also Read: Marital rape: What are the legal issues in consideration before the Supreme Court?

Earlier on September 18, Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud said if the Union government did not want to file a response to the petitions seeking the criminalisation of marital rape then it would have to present oral arguments on the tenets of the law when the case comes up for hearing in the apex court. 

Also Read: Unpacking the Centre’s affidavit on marital rape

Subsequently, the Centre filed an affidavit in the top court defending the marital rape exception. It argued that the criminalisation of marital rape would impact conjugal relationships and lead to “serious disturbances” in the institution of marriage. 

Follow the live updates here:
  • October 17, 2024 13:38
    Bench to resume hearing after lunch recess
  • October 17, 2024 12:56
    Age of consent

    The Supreme Court points out the difference between Sections 63 and 375 is in the wife’s threshold age. While Section 375 says it is 15 years, it is 18 years according to Section 63. 

    CJI says Exception 2 (in Section 63) would not cover a case when a man forces his wife to have sexual intercourse with another man. Such a situation would certainly amount to an offence.

  • October 17, 2024 12:51
    AIDWA flags the importance of consent

    AIDWA opens for the petitioners. Senior advocate Karuna Nundy appears for the organisation. 

    Ms. Nundy submits S. 63 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 375 of the IPC are identical. She also flags the importance of consent in the sexual act. 

    Consent means unequivocal, voluntary agreement, she says. 

  • October 17, 2024 12:49
    Maharashtra suggests the case to be referred to a Constitution Bench

    Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, appearing for Maharashtra, urges the Supreme Court to consider at some point to refer the case to a Constitution Bench as it is an issue which has a national impact. 

    The CJI says he would eventually.

  • October 17, 2024 12:48
    SC begins hearing on marital rape

    The core issue is the constitutionality of the exception which excludes non-consensual sexual acts committed by a man on his wife, who is above the age of 18, from the ambit of rape.

  • October 16, 2024 14:56
    Explained | Marital rape in India: The history of the legal exception (from 2022)

    Explained | Marital rape in India: The history of the legal exception

    The court took seven years to hear petitions seeking to criminalise marital rape before coming up with a split verdict.

  • October 16, 2024 13:01
    Criminalisation of marital rape | Supreme Court seeks Centre’s response

    The Supreme Court on September 16, 2022, sought a response from the government on appeals to criminalise marital rape.

    A Bench led by Justice Ajay Rastogi indicated that several similar petitions were also pending in the apex court and they would be listed together for hearing in February next year.

    The appeals follow a split decision from the Delhi High Court on whether or not to prosecute husbands for non-consensual sex with their wives.

  • October 16, 2024 12:08
    Marital rape: an indignity to women

    The High Court of Chhattisgarh recently decided on a criminal revision petition challenging the charges framed against the applicant’s husband.

    Since the High Court was bound by the law, which exempts husbands from being tried or punished for raping their wives by creating the legal fiction that all sex within marriage is consensual, no other conclusion was open to the Court. Notwithstanding this, the discrepancies and failings of Indian criminal law, highlighted by the judgment, deserve scrutiny.

  • October 16, 2024 11:09
    The Delhi High Court’s split verdict on marital rape needs resolution

    A division Bench of the Delhi High Court recently delivered a split verdict on whether exception two to Section 375 of the Indian Penal Code, i.e., marital rape exception, is unconstitutional. This exception states that sexual acts by a man with his adult wife are not rape.

    The two judgments discuss several important issues in coming to their diametrically opposed decisions. Due to space constraints, I will focus on the analyses in both opinions of the constitutionality of the exception in terms of Article 14 of the Constitution of India (right to equality before the law and equal protection of laws). This right does not absolutely preclude differential treatment of two classes of persons. It seeks only to ensure, simply speaking, that like classes are treated alike.

    Read more here

    The Delhi High Court’s split verdict on marital rape needs resolution

    The line of reasoning on the marital rape exception and protection of the institution of marriage is problematic

  • October 16, 2024 11:03
    The marital rape debate

    If, of all people, the former Minister for Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi is unable to recognise the grievous danger in not making marital rape a criminal offence , it bodes ill for the future of women’s rights in India. But first, let’s try to understand marital rape. 

    Read more here
  • October 16, 2024 10:45
    A far-reaching verdict that ends a regressive exception

    Over the last several months, arguments challenging the constitutionality of the marital rape exception in Section 375 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) had gripped the Delhi High Court. While the judgment in those petitions is still awaited, in one clean swoop Justice M. Nagaprasanna of the Karnataka High Court on March 23, 2022, in the case of Hrishikesh Sahoo vs State of Karnataka, pronounced the end of the marital rape exception.

  • October 16, 2024 10:03
    Unpacking the Centre’s affidavit on marital rape

    The Marital Rape Exception (MRE), in Section 63, Exception 2 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (Section 375, Exception 2 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860) states that ‘Sexual intercourse or sexual acts by a man with his own wife, the wife not being under eighteen years of age, is not rape.’ The provision is under challenge before the Supreme Court of India and the Centre has filed an affidavit in support of MRE which needs unpacking.

    Read more here

Published - October 16, 2024 10:00 am IST

Related Topics

crime, law and justice / law enforcement / laws / Live news

