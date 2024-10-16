GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Supreme Court to hear petitions on marital rape exception: LIVE Updates

The Supreme Court Bench headed by CJI D.Y.Chandrachud will hear petitions seeking criminalisation of marital rape.

October 16, 2024

The Hindu Bureau
Supreme Court

Supreme Court | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Supreme Court is likely to hear petitions on marital rape exceptions under the definition of the offence of rape under criminal law on Wednesday (October 16, 2024). 

Earlier on September 18, Chief Justice D.Y.Chandrachud said if the Union government did not want to file a response to the petitions seeking the criminalisation of marital rape then it would have to present oral arguments on the tenets of the law when the case comes up for hearing in the apex court. 

Also Read: SC says govt may argue on law if it chooses not to file a counter to pleas to criminalise marital rape

The observation made by the Bench was followed with an oral mention requesting a Bench headed by the Chief Justice to hear the case. 

Follow the Live updates here

    October 16, 2024

