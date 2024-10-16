The Supreme Court is likely to hear petitions on marital rape exceptions under the definition of the offence of rape under criminal law on Wednesday (October 16, 2024).

Earlier on September 18, Chief Justice D.Y.Chandrachud said if the Union government did not want to file a response to the petitions seeking the criminalisation of marital rape then it would have to present oral arguments on the tenets of the law when the case comes up for hearing in the apex court.

The observation made by the Bench was followed with an oral mention requesting a Bench headed by the Chief Justice to hear the case.

