Supreme Court on Wednesday (November 13, 2024) lashed out at illegal demolitions of private property, homes of accused persons and held that compensation must be given to victims of illegal demolition.

Earlier, in a suo motu case for judgment, a Bench of Justices B.R. Gavai and K.V. Viswanathan had promised to protect even convicted criminals from state-sponsored punitive demolition of their legal private property.

The apex court had stayed illegal demolitions across the country in an order on September 17.

The Supreme Court held that the State cannot usurp judicial functions to become a judge to hold a person guilty before he is tried in a court of law.

The court observed that the construction of a house for an average citizen is an embodiment of years of aspiration, dreams of security. Bulldozing private homes of accused illegally is an arbitrary action and a naked display of the dictum “might is right”.

Such high-handedness by the State has no place in democracy, and should be dealt with a heavy hand.

The court further added that the protection of the judgment would not extend to encroachments into public land or unauthorised structures.

The court said, “The Executive and its functionaries, obliged to protect citizens, cannot consider themselves judges who decide an accused guilty and demolish his home and property in an arbitrary, high-handed and discriminatory manner.”

The judgment described the “chilling sight” of the bulldozer rumbling in to destroy citizens’ fundamental right to shelter under Article 21 of the Constitution

“It strikes a blow at the rule of law if the State and its agencies demolish a house of an accused only on the basis of an accusation. The Executive cannot become a judge and demolish the properties of the accused persons accused.. The chilling sight of a bulldozer demolishing a building when authorities have failed to follow the basic principles of natural justice and have acted without due process reminds one of a state of affairs wherein might was right,” Justice Gavai observed in the judgment.

The Supreme Court further issued a slew of guidelines for following due process ahead of demolitions of unauthorised structures, including 15 days’ notice for the residents to find another place to live in.

Justice B.R. Gavai said, “Children, women and senior citizens should not be rendered homeless.” He further added that “Demolitions must be videographed and be produced as evidence in case of challenge to its legality.”

The guidelines laid down by the apex court include prior notice of demolition should be served on the house owner by registered post. The notice must provide details of the nature of the unauthorised construction, details of specific violations and grounds warranting the action of demolition.

The designated authority must give an opportunity of personal hearing to the owner. The minutes of such a meeting must be recorded. The final order of authority must give the contentions of the owner and reasons for overruling

A report on the actual demolition must be placed before the Municipal Commissioner.