HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Supreme Court notice to D.K. Shivakumar on CBI plea to probe disproportionate assets case

Supreme Court refuses to entertain CBI request for interim stay without hearing the Deputy Chief Minister; posts case on Nov. 7

October 16, 2023 03:07 pm | Updated 03:07 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
 On October 3, 2020, D.K. Shivakumar was booked by the CBI under the Prevention of Corruption Act for the alleged possession of disproportionate assets.

 On October 3, 2020, D.K. Shivakumar was booked by the CBI under the Prevention of Corruption Act for the alleged possession of disproportionate assets.

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to stay a Karnataka High Court decision to freeze a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe against Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar in a disproportionate assets case without hearing him.

“We will not do that… That will be like an ex parte order. We have to hear him,” Justice Aniruddha Bose, accompanied by Justice Bela M. Trivedi, told Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju, who appeared for the CBI.

Mr. Raju had pleaded for an order of interim stay of the High Court decision and allowing the investigation to go on.

“Ninety percent of the investigation is over,” Mr. Raju said.

The court, however, issued notice and posted the case for hearing on November 7.

The Income Tax Department in 2017 conducted a raid against Mr. Shivakumar, based on which the Enforcement Directorate (ED) started its probe. Following the ED investigation, the CBI had sought sanction from the State government to register an FIR against him.

The sanction came on September 25, 2019. On October 3, 2020, Mr. Shivakumar was booked by the CBI under the Prevention of Corruption Act for the alleged possession of disproportionate assets to the tune of ₹74.93 crore.

Related Topics

Karnataka / corruption & bribery

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.