Supreme Court notice to Centre on plea of girl with speech defect denied admission

Girl suffering from speech defect files a plea challenging the amended Medical Council of India Regulations on Graduate Medical Education, 1997

PTI New Delhi
October 03, 2022 16:20 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The Supreme Court issued notices to the Union of India, National Medical Commission and others and sought their replies within three weeks. File

The Supreme Court has sought a response from the Centre and others to a plea filed by a girl who was denied admission in a medical course on account of a speech defect.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Bench of Justices D.Y. Chandrachud and Hima Kohli issued notices to the Union of India, National Medical Commission and others and sought their replies within three weeks.

The apex court was hearing a plea filed by a girl suffering from a speech defect who has challenged the amended Medical Council of India Regulations on Graduate Medical Education, 1997.

“As a consequence of the Regulations, though the petitioner suffers from a benchmark disability within the meaning of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016, she has been excluded from pursuing her medical education on the ground that her speech defect is in excess of 40%. Issue notice,” the Bench said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The plea has challenged Regulations on Graduate Medical Education, 1997 as amended as a consequence of which the petitioner has been excluded from the exam.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
medical colleges

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app