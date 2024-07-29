The Supreme Court on July 29 sought a response from the Bihar government on a writ petition highlighting the frequent incidents of bridge collapses in the State.

A three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud issued notice on the petition filed by advocate-petitioner Brajesh Singh for a high-level structural audit of bridges in Bihar along with demolition or retrofitting of weak constructions, if feasible, to save lives.

The petition has urged the court to direct the State to frame a policy or mechanism for the real time monitoring of bridges similar to the mechanism developed by the Roads and Transport Ministry for the preservation of National Highways and Centrally Sponsored Schemes. The thrust of the policy ought to be the “identification and implementation of real-time health monitoring of bridges using sensors”.

The petition also called for an efficient permanent body through legislation or executive order, comprising experts, to continuously monitor existing and under-construction bridges in Bihar and for maintaining a comprehensive database on the health of existing bridges in the State.

The lawyer has moved the Supreme Court highlighting over 10 separate incidents of bridge collapses across Bihar since 2022.

Mr. Singh referred to bridges which have collapsed in districts of Siwan, Saran, Madhubani, Araria, East Champaran and Kishanganj districts recently, possibly due to heavy rains.

The petitioners pointed out that the issue was grave as Bihar was a flood-prone State.

“The total flood-affected area in the State is 68,800 square km which is 73.06% of its total geographical area… Hence, such routine accrual of the incident of falling bridges in Bihar is more disastrous as the lives of people at large are at stake,” the petition has said.

