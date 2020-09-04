Supreme Court nod for clubbing U.P. Tablighi cases

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to the consolidation of multiple cases being heard against foreign Tablighi Jamaat members across Uttar Pradesh.
A Bench led by Justice A.M. Khanwilkar asked the State government to approach the Allahabad High Court for a decision to specify the number of courts which can hear the trial. Right now the trials are spread across various judicial zones in the State.
The Bench also asked the High Court to identify the trial courts within a week. Once identified, the trials should be completed expeditiously within eight weeks
The court was considering the pleas made by foreign nationals facing trials across Uttar Pradesh. A similar plea for consolidation of trial made by members in Bihar was allowed by the apex court recently. In Delhi also, the cases of 10 foreigners were consolidated for hearing in one court in Saket district.
"There are eight zones according to the report given by the State. We are thinking of saying one court for every zone can conduct trial for cases in that zone,” the Bench observed during the hearing in the U.P. case.
Senior advocate Maneka Guruswamy, appearing for the applicants, suggested a total of only two or three courts to take up trials across the State.
She added that bail was being granted in certain cases in different zones, but the conditions imposed were not practical.
“Since physical courts are not functioning, though bail has been granted, conditions of bail cannot be fulfilled,” Ms. Guruswamy submitted.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath