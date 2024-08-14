Supreme Court moots shifting Sanatana Dharma case out of Tamil Nadu

The Supreme Court on Wednesday (August 14, 2024) orally observed that cases registered against Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin over his remarks on Sanatana Dharma will have to be shifted outside the State.

A Bench headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna asked lawyers present in the case to come up with suggestions on a convenient State where the cases could be transferred to for trial.

The apex court further allowed the Minister to be exempted from personal appearance before Courts currently hearing the cases across Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Bihar, and Jammu and Kashmir. Mr. Stalin was represented by senior advocates A.M. Singhvi, P. Wilson and Atul Chitle.

The Court issued notice and listed the case in the week commencing on November 18, 2024.

Mr. Stalin has argued that his petition was not about the merits of the case, but focused on the question of procedure. He said the registration of multiple FIRs was a violation of his right to a fair trial and amounted to “persecution before prosecution”. He had sought the clubbing of the FIRs.

“I may lose or win the case on merits. But this is persecution, making me run around. The FIRs are based on the same statement,” Mr. Singhvi had submitted in an earlier hearing.

The petition filed by Mr. Stalin had said it was well-settled in criminal law that only a criminal court within whose territorial jurisdiction the alleged offence took place would proceed with the case.

Mr. Stalin had allegedly made the remarks during a speech at Kamarajar auditorium in Chennai.

He had voiced apprehension in the apex court that inquiries in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra would “certainly have political overtones” and affect his right to fair trial.

