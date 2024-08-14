GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Supreme Court moots shifting Sanatana Dharma case out of Tamil Nadu

A Bench headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna makes oral observations on plea filed by Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin against multiple FIRs being filed against him over alleged remarks 

Published - August 14, 2024 09:06 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Udhayanidhi Stalin argued that his petition was not about the merits of the case, but focused on the question of procedure. File

Udhayanidhi Stalin argued that his petition was not about the merits of the case, but focused on the question of procedure. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Supreme Court on Wednesday (August 14, 2024) orally observed that cases registered against Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin over his remarks on Sanatana Dharma will have to be shifted outside the State.

A Bench headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna asked lawyers present in the case to come up with suggestions on a convenient State where the cases could be transferred to for trial.

The apex court further allowed the Minister to be exempted from personal appearance before Courts currently hearing the cases across Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Bihar, and Jammu and Kashmir. Mr. Stalin was represented by senior advocates A.M. Singhvi, P. Wilson and Atul Chitle.

Also Read: Udhayanidhi Stalin’s remarks require proper response, PM Modi tells Ministers at informal meeting

The Court issued notice and listed the case in the week commencing on November 18, 2024.

Mr. Stalin has argued that his petition was not about the merits of the case, but focused on the question of procedure. He said the registration of multiple FIRs was a violation of his right to a fair trial and amounted to “persecution before prosecution”. He had sought the clubbing of the FIRs.

“I may lose or win the case on merits. But this is persecution, making me run around. The FIRs are based on the same statement,” Mr. Singhvi had submitted in an earlier hearing.

The petition filed by Mr. Stalin had said it was well-settled in criminal law that only a criminal court within whose territorial jurisdiction the alleged offence took place would proceed with the case.

Mr. Stalin had allegedly made the remarks during a speech at Kamarajar auditorium in Chennai.

He had voiced apprehension in the apex court that inquiries in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra would “certainly have political overtones” and affect his right to fair trial.

