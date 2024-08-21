Supreme Court makes suo motu move to reform advocates’ bodies

The Supreme Court on Wednesday (August 21, 2024) called for suggestions to usher in reforms at Bar associations and Bar Councils across the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking suo motu cognisance, a Special Bench of Justices Surya Kant and Dipankar Datta pointedly referred to the huge expenses run by candidates during Bar bodies’ elections and the seemingly arbitrary criteria for admissions and poor facilities on offer.

Also Read: A wish list for reform in India’s higher judiciary

ADVERTISEMENT

The Court said it would comprehensively examine various aspects affecting Bar bodies, including complaints that persons with criminal antecedents end up elected as office-bearers.

“Maybe there should be an independent arbitrator… Please identify the issues that need to be addressed,” Justice Kant said.

The Bench appointed Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association president, advocate Vipin Nair, as nodal Counsel to collate suggestions from Bar associations across the country. Senior advocate S. Prabakaran was appointed nodal Counsel to collect recommendations from State Bar Councils.

The Court had earlier impleaded the Bar Council of India (BCI), various State Bar Councils, the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), the Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association (SCAORA) and various Bar associations across High Courts as parties.

The suo motu case was initiated after a young lawyer levelled an allegation of elitism against the Madras Bar Association.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.