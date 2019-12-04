National

Supreme Court lawyers make request to judge to be ‘little bit more patient’

Justice Arun Mishra. File

Justice Arun Mishra. File   | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

Supreme Court advocates on Wednesday requested Justice Arun Mishra to be a “little bit more patient in dealing with lawyers”.

The Executive Committee of the Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association, in a resolution, said lawyers have been repeatedly raising grievances about “unwanted treatment” and “personal remarks” by Justice Mishra.

On Tuesday, Justice Mishra told senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan that contempt proceedings and conviction would be initiated against him.

SCAORA said the incident happened when Mr. Sankaranarayanan was performing his professional duties as a lawyer in the case. It said the duty to maintain the dignity of the court lay both with the judges as well as the lawyers.

The controversy comes shortly after Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde, at a felicitation programme conducted by Supreme Court lawyers in his honour, said lawyers and judges were equal partners or “co-parceners” in the justice administrative system.

