India

Supreme Court lawyer joins BJP

File image for representation.

File image for representation. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

A Supreme Court lawyer who worked as a legal advisor to governors of several states joined the BJP here on Sunday.

  Vikas Bansode joined the party at its headquarters in the presence of its national general secretary C.T. Ravi.

  Mr. Ravi told reporters that Mr. Bansode had worked as a legal advisor to former governors, including late Congress leader Hansraj Bhardwaj, of states of Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

  He knows many opposition leaders inside out and that is why some of them are losing sleep at his decision to join the BJP, Mr. Ravi said.

  Mr. Bansode's induction into the party will strengthen it in south India, he said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
lawyer
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 13, 2022 5:39:34 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/supreme-court-lawyer-joins-bjp/article66132252.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY